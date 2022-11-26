Not Available

Anand Malhotra, the only son of a very wealthy industrialist, Kailanshnath Malhotra is in love with the only daughter of a widowed schoolteacher, Gayetri Saxena, whose name is Sapna Saxena. His mom and dad find out about his romance, and decide to get him married to her. On the day of the engagement, Gayetri and Sapna lock their door and spend the week elsewhere. Kailashnath and his wife are outraged by this humiliation and swear never to marry their son to Sapna. Anand is perplexed at this, and attempts to find from Gayetri, as to her refusal, but Gayetri refuses to tell him anything. Anand knows that Sapna loves him, and is determined to find out why their marriage is not possible. Little does he know that by doing so, he could be challenging Gayetri's widowhood, as well as putting his dad and his business in jeopardy.