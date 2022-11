Not Available

Childhood pals Javed (Rishi Kapoor) and Akhtar (Jeetendra) will do anything for each other, but their loyalties are tested when they fall in love with the same woman. For Javed, it's love at first sight when he meets the beautiful Firdaus. But when her father insists she marry the wealthy Akhtar instead, the loyal young man agrees -- but only to help out Javed by quickly divorcing her. Now that he's seen her, though, that may prove difficult.