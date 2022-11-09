Deeds not words: The Suffragette Surgeons of WWI

Not Available

This film brings to light the hidden history of the first ever British Army hospital run entirely by women. The all-female medical staff of the Endell Street Military Hospital, founded by prominent suffragette doctors Flora Murray and Louisa Garrett Anderson, treated over 26,000 wounded patients and performed over 7,000 operations during WWI. Bringing together previously unseen photographs and letters from the Women’s Library LSE with archive film from IWM, this film tells the story of the 180 women who worked at the hospital under the suffragette motto, ‘Deeds, not words’.