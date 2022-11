Not Available

Death metal band Deeds of Flesh has swapped out a few members since its inception, but diehards Erik Lindmark and Jacoby Kingston never compromise when it comes to earth-shattering live shows. The ground shook for the entire 14-song set at this Montreal concert, with the band thrashing out such tunes as "Carnivorous," "I Die on My Own Terms," "Deeds of Flesh" and "Infested Beneath the Earth." Also included is the video for "Crown of Souls."