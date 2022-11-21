Not Available

Get ready to be swallowed up by outrageous rectal phenomena! With "Deep Anal Abyss 5," ass-crazed director Jay Sin's explorations of the female colon plunge past the point of no return. In this edition of Jay's deep intestinal penetration series, big cocks and long toys snake into and out of pretty assholes, while perverse girl-girl rimming, extreme butt gapes, ass-to-mouth cocksucking, invasive speculums, amazing deep-throat stunt work and graphic rectal prolapsing wickedly flavor the action. Jay needed to recruit the world's most talented anal artists to execute his bizarre acts, and like Olympic champions of rectal sex, these beauties do things with their butts that you can't un-see!