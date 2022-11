Not Available

Butt-focused director Mike Adriano has a one-track mind, and in “Deep Anal Action,” he follows that track as far in as it will go! In four nasty scenes of backdoor perversion, Mike explores his favorite kinks — butter enemas, spit play, gaping sphincters and ass-to-mouth perversion — with gorgeous young ladies, sexy inside and out. For anal obsessive Mike, beauty is more than ass-deep!