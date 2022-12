Not Available

LMN (US) Having kayaked off shore for a deserted island photo shoot, Sarah (Paige McGarvin, The Family Business) and friend Meghan (Juliana Destefano, Smuggling in Suburbia), become the target of an aggressive great white shark. Now the women must fend off the deadly predator until Sarah's father James (Michael Madsen, The Wrong Neighbor) can guide emergency services to their rescue.