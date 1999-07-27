1999

Deep Blue Sea

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 1999

Studio

Riche-Ludwig Productions

On a remote former submarine refueling facility called Aquatica, a team of scientists are searching for a cure for Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Susan McAlester genetically engineers three Mako sharks, intending to increase their brain capacity so that they can harvest the tissue as a cure for Alzheimer's. Unfortunately, the increased brain capacity also makes the sharks smarter, faster, and more dangerous. Aquatica's financial backers are skeptical and nervous about the tests, and send a corporate executive to visit the facility.

Cast

Thomas JaneCarter Blake
Saffron BurrowsDr. Susan McCallister
LL Cool JSherman 'Preacher' Dudley
Michael RapaportTom "Scoggs" Scoggins
Samuel L. JacksonRussell Franklin
Stellan SkarsgårdJim Whitlock

Images