Deep Blue Sea

On a remote former submarine refueling facility called Aquatica, a team of scientists are searching for a cure for Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Susan McAlester genetically engineers three Mako sharks, intending to increase their brain capacity so that they can harvest the tissue as a cure for Alzheimer's. Unfortunately, the increased brain capacity also makes the sharks smarter, faster, and more dangerous. Aquatica's financial backers are skeptical and nervous about the tests, and send a corporate executive to visit the facility.
|Thomas Jane
|Carter Blake
|Saffron Burrows
|Dr. Susan McCallister
|LL Cool J
|Sherman 'Preacher' Dudley
|Michael Rapaport
|Tom "Scoggs" Scoggins
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Russell Franklin
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Jim Whitlock
View Full Cast >