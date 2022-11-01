Not Available

Deep Crates 2 documents the history behind diggin for samples and creating beats. The 2nd Deep Crates DVD installment takes you back to the origins of sampling records with some of the culture's founding pioneers. Worldwide diggin spots are exposed from the USA to Canada to Japan. From first impressions, Deep Crates 2 appears to be a step up from the crude shooting and editing of the original Deep Crates. With a shorter list of featured producers, one can expect longer interviews with more potency. Features in studio footage and exclusive anecdotes from some of the most famous crate diggers on earth.