An unnamed human awakens in a slaughterhouse, his wounds protruding and his hands bound as he sees a shadowy, furry figure approach him with a butcher’s knife... "In 5 short minutes, Deep-Fried Fingers manages to make a better statement about animal treatment and portray the often-awkward vegan experience better than most of the many hour-long documentaries on the same subjects." ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - UK Film Review "Daniel Greenway has shown a lot of promise with his debut animated short. Originally hailing from Warwick, England, Greenway spent much of his youth in New York before moving back to the UK to attend university in Wales. A true “citizen of the world,” Daniel Greenway studied film to learn how to tell cinematic stories and provide new perspectives to viewers." ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Philosophy of Film