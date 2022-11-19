Not Available

Amy Sanchez (Bebe Pham) is a champion free diver who breaks a crucial free diving record. Her boyfriend, Tony dela Cruz (Jack Prinya), an Air Force Pilot, mysteriously disappears along with his plane that carries gold worth millions of dollars that was to be taken to the Central Bank. Determined to unearth the truth, she goes off to find out what has actually happened accompanied by her sister Jess Sanchez (Jaymee Ong). She moves on her adventurous journey not knowing that she herself is going to get entangled into a trap of lies that leads her to a much complex conspiracy.