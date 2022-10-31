Deep in the Clouds

Not Available

The story takes place in a Lisu Village near the Nu River. Di A Lu, in love with Mu Pa’s sister Ji Ni, is banned from pursuing her by Lisu tradition. One day, Mu Pa is arrested after cutting down a plant that is protected under national laws. Mu Pa’s father tries to marry Ji Ni to A Da to settle Mu Pa’s case. On her wedding day, Ji Ni, dressed in a traditional Lisu wedding outfit, disappears into a foggy mountain. Three months later, Lisu people start moving out of the mountains where they have lived for generations side-by-side with their worshipped ancestors.