Deep in the Hole

Seven hot pigs meet at The Hole in the Chicago Jackhammer and enact their fantasies: Marcelo Masko is fucked, pissed on, caged and pissed in through a funnel; Maverick Reynolds fucks, pisses and bottoms for the first time; Jesse Hamm takes fists, huge dildos and a garden gnome up his hungry hole; Butch Powell gets cum fisted up his hole; and the rest of the cast deliver the goods with their piss and cum filled Horse Cocks, talented mouth, asses and fists. This fucker is Fast Paced and Action Packed!
