Not Available

It's no overstatement to say Daisy Taylor is one of the most in-demand TS models on the planet right now. A 20 year old, California angel with devastating beauty and a flawless physique, we've had her in our sights for a VR hardcore ever since she burst onto the scene with her TS Casting Couch and GroobyGirls debut scenes in late 2018. Everything about this absolute scorcher just screams sex appeal and we are just thrilled, no - ecstatic, to finally aquire her exquisite services for this popping production today. We're back in business with a bang folks: Deep Inside Daisy Taylor by Buddy Wood is this week's phenomonal update on GroobyVR......