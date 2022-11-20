Deep Inside The Titanic

Not Available

The Titanic lies in complete darkness, four kilometers beneath the ocean. So remote is this famous wreckage that only a small handful of explorers and scientists have dared to make the dangerous journey down to her decks. However, now we too can explore what is left of the mighty ship. Using special remote submersibles to glide through the living spaces of the Titanic, viewers witness the current condition of the ballrooms, hallways and living quarters of this famous vessel. In addition, this unique programme reveals what each room was like before the tragedy. On a guided tour of the ship, the stories of the inhabitants of each room are told. Around each corner, the grandeur that made this ship the pride of the White Star Line brings home the poignant story of those who spent their last moments aboard.