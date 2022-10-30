Not Available

Sherry has broken the rules - she has brought a man on what has always been a strictly girls-only weekend. But she is swiftly forgiven when the other girls learn that Sherry is to be married in the hotel the next day and they are to be her bridesmaids. However, when the other girls are introduced to Sherry's fiancé Maurice, plans for an idyllic wedding are instantly wrecked. Maurice is Louise's ex-husband and the former lover of Tanya - whom he abandoned - when he discovered she was pregnant.