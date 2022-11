Not Available

Deep Purple Mark III recorded and aired live by ABC-TV on 6 April 1974 at the Ontario Speedway near Los Angeles, California USA. TRACKS: 01. Burn 02. Might Just Take Your Life 03. Lay Down, Stay Down 04. Mistreated 05. Smoke on the Water 06. You Fool No One / The Mule 07. Space Truckin' /// David Coverdale - vocals / Ritchie Blackmore - guitar / Glenn Hughes - bass and vocals / Jon Lord - organ / Ian Paice - drums