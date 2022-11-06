Deep Purple - Deepest Purple

1980

Deepest Purple: The Very Best of Deep Purple is a compilation album by the British hard rock band Deep Purple, released in 1980. It features the original hits of Deep Purple before their 1984 reunion. Aided by a TV advertising campaign it would become Purple's third UK #1 album. It was at one point the longest album ever released as a single LP, but it was overtaken by Def Leppard's Hysteria album in 1987. This also marked the debut of "Demon's Eye" for the North American release, where it was replaced by "Strange Kind of Woman" on Fireball. All songs from this album later appeared on Rhino's The Very Best of Deep Purple, along with 3 additional songs. All titles composed by Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord, Ian Paice, except where indicated