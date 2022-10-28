Deep Purple: From the Setting Sun... in Wacken

Not Available

The show is a blast from the first note to the last and grows song after song, supported by the audience impressive presence. During this concert, Deep Purple left their “safe zone”. That is why this concert is the one that represents a feeling of improvisation and electricity similar to the band's classic years - more than many other live releases by the band. The show has been filmed by 9 HD cameras and it is also available in 3D on the Blu-ray version (the first time for Deep Purple)