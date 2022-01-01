Deep Purple - Live at Montreux 2011

Not Available

1. Deep Purple Overture/Highway Star 2. Hard Lovin' Man 3. Maybe I'm A Leo 4. Strange Kind Of Woman 5. Rapture Of The Deep 6. Woman From Tokyo 7. Contact Lost 8. When A Blind Man Cries 9. The Well Dressed Guitar 10. Knocking At Your Back Door 11. Lazy 12. No One Come 13. Don Airey Keyboard Solo 14. Perfect Strangers 15. Space Truckin' 16. Smoke On The Water 17. Hush 18. Black Night Deep Purple played their classic hits accompanied by a full symphony orchestra at the Montreux Festival on July 16, 2011.