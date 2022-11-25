Not Available

Deep Purple: Live at the Budokan 1975

    Deep Purple's notorious concert at the Budokan Hall in Tokyo on December 11, 1975 has infuriated and intrigued fans ever since it was first officially released in heavily edited for on the "Last Concert in Japan" LP in 1977. A short promotional film titled "Deep Purple Rises over Japan" was recorded at the show and later released on VHS and LaserDisc format in Japan, but this release was quickly deleted. Bootleg copies of "Deep Purple Rises over Japan" with inferior quality (often sourced from the VHS tapes) have been widely circulated over the years, but this is the first time the material has been made available in high quality on DVD, sourced from a high-generation professional master tape.

