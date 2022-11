Not Available

Deep Purple were the biggest selling album act in America when they embarked on a 28 date tour promoting their new album 'Burn'. The undoubted climax of this tour was headlining the California Jam Festival in front of 200,000 people in 1974. Burn - Might just take your time - Lay down, stay down - Mistreated - Smoke on the water - You fool no one - Space truckin'