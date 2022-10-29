Deep Purple: Perfect Strangers Live

Not Available

1984 saw the long-awaited reunion of the classic Deep Purple Mark II line-up of Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice. It was the first time they had been together since 1973. They recorded a brand new studio album, 'Perfect Strangers' and headed out on tour. This show was filmed in Melbourne, Australia and is the only full length concert film of the band at this time. It s a stunning concert with the band in incendiary form. The setlist mixes then new tracks from the 'Perfect Strangers' album with favorites from the early seventies culminating in the brilliant 'Smoke On The Water' finale. This is without doubt one of the finest Deep Purple concerts ever filmed and a must have for their legions of fans.