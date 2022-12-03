Deep Purple - They All Came Down To Montreux

Not Available

Few bands are more closely associated with Montreux than Deep Purple and there was simply no other contender when it came to choosing the act to headline the closing night of the 40th Montreux Festival in 2006. The band duly delivered one of their finest live performances, sprinkling songs from their latest album "Rapture Of The Deep" through a set chock full of their classic tracks. There was even a brand new song "Too Much Fun" written especially for the occasion and, of course, a show-stopping performance of "Smoke On The Water".