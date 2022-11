Not Available

Heavy metal legends Deep Purple take the stage in Australia and blaze through a smokin' set of their monster hits, including "Woman from Tokyo," "Highway Star," "Speed King" and "Smoke on the Water." They also crank up the volume on "Ted the Mechanic," "Fireball," "Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming," "Watching the Sky," "Bloodsucker," "Pictures of Home" and more. Among other highlights from the 1999 concert: an intense guitar solo from Steve Morse.