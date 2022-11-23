Not Available

While trying to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives as a result of their mother's untimely and unexpected demise, Lauren (Janine Anzalone) and Ashley (Little Italy), find themselves face-to-face with their mother's hidden past and a... current demon named Brad (Kam Lee) who has to wrestle demons of his own while furiously trying to drown out the hateful taunts of a father long dead but still haunting him. In this Revenge thriller, Deep Seeded takes vengeance to an elevated level by showing just how sinister Brad is and how shocking the brutality can be