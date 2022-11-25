Not Available

‘Deep Structure’, a newly commissioned film and solo exhibition at S1 Artspace Sheffield by artist Ilona Sagar, explores the links between architecture, health and community wellbeing through the lens of Sheffield’s Park Hill estate. Troubling the links between buildings, bodies and post-industrial landscapes, the film draws parallels between the unique sprawling structure of the building and the scientifically measured body. Designed in 1961, the estate is one of the UK’s most radical and significant post-war housing projects and a testimonial to an era that revolutionised social and residential housing.