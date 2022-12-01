Not Available

"Deep Touch" is a performative video using a Soft Computing sculpture. The piece is inspired by the oft-cited Matt Mahurin image made for a 1995 Time Magazine cover story on cyberporn, in which a man hugs a glowing computer. This simple gesture--embracing the device one spends so much time with--is cast in a sinister light, a deviation from normal desire. Twenty-five years hence, in a time when we touch and caress our devices all day long, heightened even further by quarantine, the desire to embrace our technologies seems normal and obvious.