Deep Trouble in Lake Victoria

With no maps, no civilization. African Lake Victoria, the cradle of mankind, need to be measured. Trade, maritime safety and tourism will flourish if provided with a new sea chart. One day Ola Oskarsson, receives a call from his former boss, ex navy commander Göran Frisk. Göran, now retired, work as a missionary in the Lake Victoria district. In essence Göran commands Ola to produce an updated version. A film where Swedish intentions turn into costly reflections of Western colonialism. A warm, humourous and optimistic film where the Western naive meets the African native.