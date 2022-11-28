Not Available

Deep Water Beach Patrol

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Titan Media

    Plunge deep into master director Joe Gage’s classic obsessions in Deep Water: Beach Patrol. It’s two-and-a-half non-stop hours with eleven cock-obsessed, fuckhungry and piss-lovin’ dudes. That’s right—shots of surfer boys notwithstanding, nobody goes anywhere near the water to get drenched in this flick. Three piss-happy episodes shower the guzzling guys with warm gold (water sport scenes only available in the Director’s Expanded Edit from www.TitanMen.com). Deep Water: Beach Patrol is saturated with hairy-chested TitanMen daddiesroughing each other up, and tangling with smooth younger men.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images