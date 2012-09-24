Deer Crossing

2012

The film centers around retired police detective Derrick Stanswood (Mann), who is called by a successful doctor about an unsolved case involving his wife Maggy (Cottrel) and their son, Cole (newcomer Kevin Fennell). Chasing after loose ends in a backward rural town, Derrick has no idea that Maggy has been held captive for the past eight years by farmer Lukas Walton (K.J. Linhein, "Jebediah"), who is raising Cole as his own son in a wrongful world that holds its own horrors (http://mrpotent.com/deerCrossing/).