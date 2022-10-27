Not Available

Deewaar

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Trimurti Films Pvt. Ltd.

Deewaar is a 1975 Indian crime-drama film directed by Yash Chopra, written by Salim-Javed, and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Reflecting the tumultuous politics of the early 70s in India, Deewaar tells the story of a pair of impoverished brothers who, after their family is betrayed by the misplaced idealism of their father, struggle to survive on the streets of Mumbai.

Cast

Amitabh BachchanVijay Verma
Shashi KapoorRavi Verma
Neetu SinghLeena Narang
Nirupa RoySumitra Devi
Parveen BabiAnita
Madan PuriSamant

