Deewana Mastana

Not Available

Established shrink Neha Kapoor is courted by two suitors, one Raj Kumar or Raja, who claims that he has businesses in the U.S., and by her patient, Bunnu, who is terrified of fire, heights, and water. Things become hilariously complicated when both discover they are rivals, and initially try to out-do; and then even try to kill each other. The saga reaches a climax when Neha asks both of them to accompany her to the Registrar's office for a Court Marriage.