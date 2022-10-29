Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin

Not Available

Anita (Madhuri Dixit) is a model, and Ajay Sharma is a photographer, both work for the same agency. Ajay has fallen in love with Anita, and thinks that she is also in love with him. But Anita only takes him for a friend. She gets engaged to Vikram (Jainendra), and the marriage is to take place soon. Ajay still believes that Anita loves him, and he also starts making preparation for his marriage with Anita. Anita must now take appropriate steps to stop Ajay's obsession with her, before the matter gets out of hand.