Not Available

Policeman Vishal is shot when his boss bungles a raid on a boat. To avoid the wrath of Vishal's family, his boss hires a lookalike to stop their suspicions. But when the policeman's girlfriend Sapna falls in love with the 'new' Vishal, all sorts of trouble is caused. Watch as events unfold itself and what a negative impact this will have on Vishaul's family.