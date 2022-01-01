Not Available

Def Leppard: Acoustic Night Secret Gig Tokyo 11 November 1995

    The first show in this city since June 1992 on the Adrenalize tour. This show was taped for a TV special called 'Def Leppard Acoustic Night' on WOWOW TV which also featured a full band interview between some of the songs which was shot during the day. The band jokingly played a small snippet of 'Rocket' before 'Hysteria'. 'CKAFTF' was played for the first time at this show. At the time it had only been released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of 'Vault'. Setlist > 01 Armageddon It - 02 Two Steps Behind - 03 Animal - 04 When Love & Hate Collide - 05 Pour Some Sugar On Me 06 Can't Keep Away From The Flame - 07 Rocket (snippet) - 08 Hysteria - 09 Get It On (Bang A Gong)

