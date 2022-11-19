Def Leppard Hysteria

Not Available

This program takes a track by track look at the making of the album. We speak to Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, and Rick Savage who lead us through the original multitrack tapes. Joe and Phil play acoustic versions of 'Pour Some Sugar On Me" and "Hysteria," and Sav and Phil demonstrate riffs and licks from the songs, and explain the genesis of the songwriting. Features songs: Animal, Rocket, Love Bites, Hysteria, Women, Armageddon It, and Pour Some Sugar On Me. In this episode of the CLASSIC ALBUMS series, the surviving members of Def Leppard discuss the making of HYSTERIA as they sort through and explain the original multi-track tapes. In addition, some impromptu acoustic performances and musical demonstrations further dissect this classic album