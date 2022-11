Not Available

From the archives, Def Leppard performing on the German TV show "Rockpop In Concert" broadcast by ZDF network on 4th February, 1984. This restored & remastered performance was originally shot on 18 December 1983 in Dortmund, Germany at the Rock Pop Festival. This unique and rare performance on the cult show "Rockpop In Concert" was one of the last dates of the band's "Pyromania World Tour".