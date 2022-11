Not Available

Def Leppard at Cidade do Rock, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 21, 2015. Setlist: Let's Go / Animal / Let It Go / Love Bites / Armageddon It / Man Enough / Rocket / Bringin' on the Heartbreak / Switch 625 / Hysteria (followed by "Heroes" snippet by David Bowie) / Let's Get Rocked / Pour Some Sugar on Me / Rock of Ages / Photograph