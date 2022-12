Not Available

Close-up photos of used consumer junk and animated doodles slowly pan across the screen as a pitched-down male voice attempts to confront his own mind: is he crazy or has society made him crazy? The only way out seems to be some kind of daily Sisyphean ritual of sorting through his damaged mind, and then trying to go the gym. But, the junk just keeps piling up. Who is to blame for this mess inside your mind? You don't actually have a problem, society is the problem.