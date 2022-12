Not Available

Twenty-year-old Digga D is one of the biggest up-and-coming drill artists in the UK. He’s on the brink of stardom, with his singles getting millions of views online. But he has also been jailed for violent disorder. This film follows him as he is released from a 15-month stint in prison, at a pivotal moment in his life. He is intent on making a success of his music career, but that’s not straightforward.