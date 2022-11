Not Available

Since its inception in 2000, Definitive Jux has been synonymous with progressive, creative, intelligent, and downright thrilling hip hop. Now, The Revenge of the Robots DVD captures label mainstays El-P, Mr. Lif, RJD2 and others during their acclaimed, sold-out "Revenge of the Robots" 2002 tour - a fascinating view for longtime fans and new converts alike.