Deftones: Live in Hawaii

Music in High Places, the ultimate international music and travel adventure series, takes top recording artists to the most ancient sites on earth. Each expedition takes music's biggest artists to the four corners of the globe and features exciting acoustic performances set against the backdrop of earth's most intriguing natural locations. Take an intimate journey with the Deftones as they discover the culture, history and spirituality of Hawaii while performing some of their greatest hits! Songs: Headup, Knife Party, Digital Bath, One Weak, Boy's Republic, Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away), Around the Fur, Feiticeira, Change (In the House of Flies).