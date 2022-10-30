Defy: The Danny Harf Project

Not Available

Three years in the making, Defy is a visual overdose of wakeboarding at its highest level, starring four-time X Games gold medalist Danny Harf and his crew of progressive riders. Harf co-produces the film with elite director Sean Kilgus of BFY Productions. The pair have a solid track record, winning "Best Video Performance" in 2008 for their last effort in Drive. Shot entirely in brilliant HD with the best cameras on earth, be prepared to enter a world never seen before as the crew travels the globe in search of the next step. "It's about getting out of your comfort zone," Harf said. "I want to inspire people and help them realize how much there is left to be done on a wakeboard."