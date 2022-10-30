Degenerate

Not Available

Haunted by the images of his own traumatic past, Blair O'Leary (Bobby Field) unknowingly leads his friends down a dark path of destruction. Being a good friend, Marcus (David Yost) lends a helping hand getting Blair, Ralphie (Claude Duhammel), and Kayton (William Lamar) situated in a safe house in the middle of the Arizona desert... but there's a catch. They must pull off a job in order to pay their way. In tight situations friendships can only stretch so far, and what comes around goes around in this twisted tale.