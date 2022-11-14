Degeneration Punk

Not Available

Amusing ARTE Special with SEX PISTOLS, CLASH, GENERATION X, DEAD BOYS, DAMNED, and more This rare documentary covers three very influential years in the shaping of punk rock: 1976-1979. more... Punk rock music was emerging as a solid genre, standing apart from the fuzzed out garage rock that came before it. This video documents the bands that pushed the envelope--The Clash, Sham 69, Generation X, The Dead Boys, X-Ray Spex...Some cool footage...newsreels on Sid Vicious' killing of Nancy Spungen, overdose... and more!