Two part movie that follows attorney Christopher Paget and his assistant Teri Peralta. The first part has Paget being asked by his former lover and mother of his son to defend her when she is charged with murder despite being aware that Paget hasn't practice criminal law in years. During the case Paget and Peralta whose marriage is in trouble get close. And the second part has Paget being accused of killing Peralta's husband.