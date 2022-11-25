Degrees Of Separation

Not Available

A man decides to take a bath. As the silence blends in to the sound of rushing water, he remembers some of the days of his life. It is composed of self-documented footage shot inside the bathroom of our home beside my room. The footage contains body portraits of my strange quirks and behavior drawn out by the sense of isolation in this particular place and space. Whenever I'm bathing myself, these subconscious involuntary movements are somehow paired with some of my long lost memories and sudden realizations in my mind. This personal experience led me to the making of this film: it is an exploration of the separation of man and his long lost memories and epiphanies that are physically and mentally translated within small cracks of his emotions and movements.