How does fate work in love? This is main theme examined in this movie. When we begin, there are two storylines taking place, until the "fated" couples are paired...but are they really the right couples? Or has fate got another twist in store? At first Vivien is charmed by Peter's blunt nature, and Peter by her opposing stands. Meanwhile, Vicki and Nicky have a great time together, simply enjoying each other's simpleness. The tables turn however, when Peter moves to Hong Kong for family problems, and Vicki too has to leave for her studies...