Not Available

Four of the world's top jazz musicians join to create an unexpected ensemble in this concert featuring highlights from two gigs at the 1990 Mellon Jazz Festival in Philadelphia. Drummer Jack DeJohnette, pianist Herbie Hancock, bassist Dave Holland and guitarist Pat Metheny move seamlessly through songs such as "Cantaloupe Island," "Indigo Dreamscapes," "Nine Over Reggae," "Hurricane" and "The Bat."